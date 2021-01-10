LaMelo Ball becomes youngest player ever to get triple-double in Hornets win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to get a triple-double on Saturday night.

Ball scored 22 points, dished out 11 assists and hauled in 12 rebounds to become the youngest NBA player ever to complete the feat at 19 years and 140 days old.

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was previously the youngest at 19 years and 317 days old.

The Hornets went on to win their third-straight game, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113-105, and are now 5-5 on the season.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Ball said. “Stuff doesn’t really move me like that. I know that’s supposed to happen.”

Ball’s triple-double comes just a night after he was one assist shy of completing the feat against the New Orleans Pelicans and his brother, Lonzo Ball on national television. He’s the fifth rookie ever to reach the plateau.

“He just continues to get better,” head coach James Borrego said. “He’s a special player. He’s not phased by the moment. It’s like he’s been doing this for a number of years already. He was special tonight.”

Ball joins former Charlotte guard Kemba Walker as the only other rookie to post a triple-double in team history and becomes the first Hornets to hit the feat since Nic Batum in 2018.

Charlotte will play at home against the Knicks Monday night.

