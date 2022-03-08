CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets were routed by the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night with a final of 132-121.

“We move on,” said Hornets head coach James Borrego. “I liked our resiliency.”

The Hornets came into the match fresh off a two-game win streak — the team’s first in more than a month.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, came off a four-game losing streak. The team continues to deal with player inconsistency as Kyrie Irving only participates in away games and Ben Simmons has yet to make his Nets debut.

Irving showed up to play tonight, however. He canned a season-high 50 points shooting 9-for-12 from three.

“He [Irving] was special tonight,” Borrego said. “They shot 51% from three. Give them credit. They made shots.”

Kevin Durant put up 14 points and 7 assists.

Andre Drummond calmly recorded a 20 point, 14 rebound double-double.

Three Hornets scored over 20 points.

LaMelo Ball dropped 24 and dished seven assists.

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier led all Hornets with 30 points each.

The game began with tons of energy. Terry Rozier looked to stay hot off his previous 27 and 31 point games, which lead all Hornets’ scorers.

He pushed up the ceiling early with a steal and dunk to put Charlotte up 4-2.

However, a quick seven points from Kevin Durant erased the early ‘oohs’ from the crowd. Exactly what the Hornets were trying to avoid. Durant dropped 31 and 37 in his last two contests.

Not to mention, they needed to stop Irving, who had 10 points in the first quarter alone.

Some early wizardry 🪄 pic.twitter.com/6SDFlQct9M — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 9, 2022

The Hornets had all sorts of trouble defending the Nets in Q1. They went into Q2 down 14.

In Q2, it was the Kyrie Irving show. He put down 10 more just halfway through the quarter and the Nets hit 50 points with about seven minutes left in the half.

Charlotte went down 20 points. And it didn’t stop there.

The Nets continued to pour it on, every player that entered the game finished the half with a positive point differential (+/-). Meanwhile, every player that entered the game for the Hornets finished the half with a negative point differential.

Halftime: 69-43

In Q3, the Hornets needed to make up for lost ground, and fast.

Irving remained red hot to start the second half. Seconds into Q3, he threw up an incredibly difficult three-pointer off a skip pass from Durant.

Nets went up 75-43.

Ultimately, the Hornets began to play much better offensively.

They gave glimmers of life when their defense turned to offense midway through Q3. Grappling back from an enormous deficit, they went on a 12-0 run. That cut a 31 point lead to 19.

Ball ended the run with a steal and slam. Timeout Nets.

With about a minute left in Q3, the Hornets cut the lead to a reasonable 15 points, but that’s about the closest they would get.

Charlotte went into the final quarter of play down 100-84.

They played hack-a-Drummond, trying to get back into the game via missed free throws.

In the end, the Hornets couldn’t rebound from going down so severely. Irving poured it on, and his supporting cast quietly accompanied him in a total team win.

The Hornets look to bounce back in a tough matchup against the sizzling Celtics Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in Charlotte.