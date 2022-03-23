CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets took on the New York Knicks and their longest winning streak of the season was ended, as they lost 121-106.

Solid defense, quick tempo, and role players stepping up have been the key to Charlotte’s recent success. But they could not capitalize on that success Wednesday night.

“They made shots and we didn’t come out as aggressive mindset as we needed to,” said head coach James Borrego. “We fought our way back into it… giving up 40 points in the first quarter, that’s gotta be cleaned up.”

Every Knicks starter scored double-digits as RJ Barrett canned 30 points on 10-for-19 shooting.

LaMelo Ball had a dropped 32 and had nine rebounds. Foul trouble hurt him, however, and he couldn’t play as aggressively on defense when it mattered most.

Rozier notably had 18 points to compliment Ball.

The Knicks got off to an incredible offensive start, vandalizing the defense that has played so well through the five-game-winning streak.

Burks dropped 10 points in Q1 alone. Gibson added on to New York’s 40 point quarter with a last-second three.

Meanwhile, Charlotte only scored 24 in the quarter, heading to Q2 down 16.

Gibson opened the next quarter with another from the opposite corner. The Knicks were 11-18 from three with about 10 minutes left in the half.

And they just kept shooting threes. Eventually, the heat cooled off, and the Hornets began to cut into the lead little by little.

They couldn’t get much back after going down so severely. The LaMelo/Bridges duo did show spurts of life in the first half.

The two knocked in a pretty play to carry some momentum into the half. 69-56, Knicks.

That Hornets quick tempo was the team’s best weapon. That proved to be true — on the fastbreak through the Q3, the Hornets logged 25 of their 87 points.

Ultimately, it was the same theme of the Hornets trailing.

They went into the final quarter down 99-87.

It was a 10 point game with 5:56 left in the game.

Charlotte just could not find the offensive momentum they needed to come back. Impressive Knicks defense along with missed three-pointers from the Hornets were the nail in the coffin.

They will take on the Utah Jazz at home on Friday at 7 p.m.