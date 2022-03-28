CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets’ comeback fell short losing 113-109 to the Denver Nuggets Monday night.

Charlotte has been on a tear during the month of March — they’re coming off a huge win against the Brooklyn Nets, spoiling Kyrie Irving’s home debut behind LaMelo’s 33 points.

With only six games remaining in the Hornets’ season (excluding Monday nights), every game matters when it comes to the playoff race.

“I think we did a pretty good job against Jokic,” Borrego said. “I thought we battled against him.”

Nikola Jokic finished with a monster triple-double. 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists.

“Transition defense and second-chance points,” said Borrego. “We just gotta be more physical.”

Ball and Bridges combined for 49 of the Hornets’ 109.

In an even matchup, the teams were neck-and-neck through the first two quarters.

They rounded out the first half at 56-57, Hornets.

Montrez Harrell was ejected from the game with two technical fouls midway through Q3. Even with the loss of Harrell, Bridges and Ball decided to put on a show.

But Charlotte began to fall behind badly in the fourth. They faced their largest deficit of the game with about 11 minutes left.

Under pressure, a gear flipped. The Hornets came roaring back late, attempting to steal a victory. Bridges hit a three with about six minutes left to play to cut the lead to just three.

After, the Hornets caught a huge break. The officials called a jump ball that looked to clearly go off of Kelly Oubre’s foot. The Hornets won the jump.

Ball hit a three immediately after. Three-point game with 3:17 left.

The Hornets could not find the bottom easily from that point on. Even with a last-ditch effort from Rozier, time eventually ran out.

Jokic secured an offensive rebound that would put the game under wraps for good.

The group will travel to New York to face the Knicks Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.