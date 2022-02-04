(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — James Bouknight has turned heads a few times during his rookie campaign in the NBA. Now he is joining Carla Gebhart on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about life in the NBA and rebuilding the Hornets. Bouknight was drafted 11th overall out of Uconn.
More from CSL
- James Bouknight joins CSL to talk life in the NBA and rebuilding the Hornets
- Love hits late FTs, Cavs edge Hornets 102-101 in wild finish
- Kara and Greg Olsen talk birth of HEARTest Yard Foundation; how son TJ is doing since 21′ transplant
- Quick Six: Super Bowl and MVP picks, the scariest team in the NBA West, and Lamelo Ball’s new Puma shoe
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.