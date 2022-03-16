CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets took down the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, winning an extremely important game, 116-106.

The game was crucial for a number of reasons. Most notably, coming into the match, the Hawks (34-34) and Hornets (34-35) shared near-identical records. Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives.

Atlanta held the 9 seed while Charlotte held the 10. Those seeds flipped after this game.

“A fantastic team win,” said Hornets coach James Borrego. “Guys really executed the gameplan in the last four minutes.”

P.J. Washington balled out in those final minutes, dropping 13 points.

“My shots were falling,” Washington said. “My teammates were finding me.”

LaMelo Ball finished with a 22 point, 11 assist double-double.

Miles Bridges added 18 with 6 rebounds.

Trae Young failed to score double-digit points for the first time all season and threw the ball away six times.

“Great defense to close this game out,” said Borrego. “A fantastic effort defensively.”

The game began with a pair of threes from both teams. Huerter nailed one for the Hawks — Rozier answered with one of his own.

The entire first half was extremely physical. Tough buckets provided serious momentum for both squads.

‘MeloBal’ was in full effect midway through Q1. A behind-the-back pass to Washington led to an assist and slam by Bridges. Atlanta followed up with a timeout, as they were down 18-15 with 6:29 left in Q1.

Charlotte looks dangerous when they’re having fun.

Speaking of Bridges, he had a huge first half dropping 18 points, leading all scorers. He closed out Q1 with a three-pointer. Charlotte went into Q2 down 33-29.

Trae Young was surprisingly quiet on the offensive side of the ball. He only recorded two points in the half, however, he dished out 10 assists.

Up 55-53 with 3:41 left in Q2, Young pulled his best LaMelo impression with a behind-the-back pass to Hunter who nailed the three.

So much fun pic.twitter.com/TdVhXTXB3e — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 17, 2022

Following that bucket, both teams were hush-hush through the remainder of the half. They put in a few layups and free throws, closing out Q2 pretty evenly.

Halftime: 67-62, Hawks

To reiterate, it was a physical half. Make that a physical game, period.

Plumlee worked hard on the boards all match, especially during one particular play early in Q3. He was rewarded with a pass from Bridges and a flush it to end the possession.

The Hornets continued fighting to get the lead back from the Hawks. After a long hard effort — they tied the game at 83-83 with 1:27 left in Q3.

In the final quarter, the Hornets jumped out to a quick six-point lead, 91-85.

But a Bogdanovic three cut it to two… and my goodness. An emphatic dunk by Okongqu silenced the entire Spectrum Center. That cut the lead to one.

OO OH MY pic.twitter.com/sCkSh13CkQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 17, 2022

The game caught a very fast pace from this point forward. With 5:09 left to play timeout was called and the Hornets were up 97-95.

Hunter made got to his spot and tied the game at 97.

After that, something clicked with Charlotte. They slammed the gas and didn’t stop.

It was Washington who started to catch fire. He came down the court and finished a tough layup to put Charlotte back up two. On the ensuing possession, he drilled a three.

102-98 with just under four minutes left in the game. It didn’t stop there.

Rozier pinned yet another for the Hornets. They went up 105-98 with three left in the game.

The icing on the cake came when Washington converted an and-one off a pretty pass from Ball. This put the Hornets up 10 with just about two minutes left.

Charlotte called game from that point forward. A pair of threes from Ball and Washington ended it for good.

The Hornets will travel to Dallas Saturday to take on the Mavericks at 7 p.m. on NBATV.