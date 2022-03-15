CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Effective Tuesday, Hornets Sports & Entertainment will not require fans sitting within 15 feet of the court to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Additionally, the new guideline applies to player benches for the games.
This comes in light of the CDC’s recent revision of county-level data regarding COVID-19 risk along with updated NBA guidelines.
The full statement released reads:
“Based on the CDC’s recent revision of county-level data regarding COVID-19 risk, along with updated NBA guidelines, effective today Hornets fans sitting in areas within 15 feet of the court and the player benches will no longer be required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”Hornet Sports & Entertainment