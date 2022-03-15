CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Effective Tuesday, Hornets Sports & Entertainment will not require fans sitting within 15 feet of the court to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Additionally, the new guideline applies to player benches for the games.

This comes in light of the CDC’s recent revision of county-level data regarding COVID-19 risk along with updated NBA guidelines.

The full statement released reads: