CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets lost a tough matchup against the Boston Celtics in Uptown with a final of 115-101.

“Guys gave effort there in the first half,” Hornets head coach James Borrego said. “10 turnovers there early, the young fella [Ball] had a couple and it cost us going the other way.”

The Hornets came off a brutal home loss versus the Nets. Fans watched Kyrie Irving explode for a season-high 50 points, torching Charlotte’s defense over and over.

In opposition, the Celtics are arguably one of the hottest teams in the NBA, though for about the last month they’ve been hot-and-cold. The Hornets fell victim to their 9-game winning streak just a few weeks ago.

“This is probably the best defense in the NBA right now,” Borrego said. “We just gotta be better in our decision-making.”

Nonetheless, the Hornets had their work cut out for them as they continue to fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum was scorching hot posting 44 points shooting 16-for-24.

Al Horford followed behind him with a 10/10 double-double.

P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges both had 17 points to lead Hornets scorers.

LaMelo Ball rested 15 with eight rebounds and four assists.

The game began evenly as both squads traded buckets. The opponents would fall even at 10 apiece with 8:49 left in Q1. That’s when Marcus Smart threw up an alley-oop to Tatum who slammed it home.

That’d force the first timeout of the game by the Hornets.

Washington began to break free with three-pointers in Q1 knocking down a pair. His second gave the Hornets a 17-16 lead with 5:42 remaining in the quarter.

Not long after — the Celtics would hit their stride. Deja Vu to the Nets match for Hornets fans.

Boston went on an 8-0 run to close out Q1 and Smart hit a shot with no time left. Celtics led 29-22.

Q2 was not the start Charlotte wanted following the run. The Celtics started to pull away, and the team found a serious rhythm. They jumped out to 38-23 lead within the first few minutes of the quarter.

But Charlotte stuck around, refusing to give up ground as they did against the Nets.

Washington continued to shoot and put another three in the bucket with 45 seconds to go in the half, giving great momentum.

Charlotte entered the half only down four points.

Halftime: 52-48

It seemed as if it couldn’t happen again. But it did.

Jason Tatum began to have a Kyrie-esque night scoring from all over the court. Showing off athleticism, long shots, you name it.

That boy was on fire… or as Celtics Twitter called it: “This just ain’t even fair”.

This just isn't even fair pic.twitter.com/R6gcRbQNhM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2022

The Hornets can’t escape unbelievable play from big-time players around the league. More importantly, they can’t seem to defend it.

In another tale of falling behind, the team couldn’t come back from what would become a 20+ point deficit in Q4.

Charlotte will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans Friday at 8 p.m.