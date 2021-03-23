Hornets to increase Spectrum Center capacity after Gov. Cooper lifts more restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Hornets announced that beginning on Friday, March 23, the team will increase the capacity of fans at Spectrum Center from 15% to 25% per game.

The increase comes after N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that stadiums and arenas can now have 50% capacity.

Approximately 5,000 fans will be able to attend Hornets home games now, compared to the 3,000 allowed that began on March 13.

“The energy and passion provided by our Hornets fans has made a tremendous impact for our players and coaches, and we’re excited to safely increase Spectrum Center’s capacity to 25%,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We’re extremely proud of the way in which our fans have overwhelmingly adopted our new health and safety protocols, and we’re grateful for our entire HSE staff that has made the health and safety of our guests the top priority.”

All of the previously announced health and safety protocols (masks, social distance requirements, etc.) will remain in place with the increased capacity.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2020-21 season are currently on sale and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

“I’d like to once again thank Governor Cooper, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and our state and county health officials for their continued leadership throughout our reopening process,” Whitfield said.