NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets traveled to New York to face the Knicks just a week after they snapped a five-game Charlotte winning streak. They dubbed with a final of 125-114.

Charlotte continues to fight for seeding in the playoffs, and with the win, they’ve officially secured a spot in the 2022 Play-In Tournament.

“Job not finished,” Bridges said.

Bridges had 14 straight points in the last four minutes, finishing with 31 total.

LaMelo had a career-high 15 assists to complement 20 points.

“We were the more physical team,” said Bridges. “Our second unit did a great job.”

Fournier had 30 points and was the biggest star for the Knicks.

In a back-and-forth first quarter, the Hornets proceeded into the second down two, 31-29.

Borrego spoke on lacking aggression against the Nuggets Monday night. That lacking intensity was not an issue as the game went on.

Not to mention, Harrell wasn’t ejected this time.

Combine that with solid offense in Q2 — Charlotte had a 58-55 lead heading into the half.

The problem for Charlotte was Fournier. He was drilling threes from all over the court.

EVAN AT THE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/beq9JCmNp8 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 31, 2022

An unselfish play at the end of Q3 from Martin set up Washington for the flush, giving Charlotte great momentum heading into the final quarter.

At one point, it looked as if the Hornets were beginning to run away with it. They were up 10 with 7:04 to go.

But the Knicks came roaring back and an Immanuel Quickley free throw cut that lead to two. It was 104-102 with 5:53 to play.

It didn’t matter. Bridges took over.

He scored 14 straight points, including a nauseating windmill slam.

Charlotte finished out the match from that point forward.

They have a tough matchup against the 76ers in Philadelphia Saturday at 12:30 p.m.