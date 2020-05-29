Breaking News
Hornets rookie forward Cody Martin says he’s excited to be back in the gym

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Hornets reopened their team facility this week to the players, but the workout will look very different.

Each player has their temperature checked before they can enter the building.

Only four players are allowed in at a time, two on the court and two in the weight room. Staff and trainers all wear gloves and masks inside the building.

Players can not share the same equipment. Basketballs and weights are cleaned before a teammate can use it. Hornets rookie forward Cody Martin is excited to be back in the gym saying it provides a concrete routine he’s been missing.

Martin hopes the Hornets will be a part of the NBA return no matter where it takes place saying it’s important for the development of the team.

In the meantime, he says they will just have to wait and see what happens.

