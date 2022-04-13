ATLANTA, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets were routed by the Atlanta Hawks 132-103 in their most crucial basketball game since 2016.

That was the last time they were a part of the NBA Playoffs, where they played the Miami Heat.

The Hornets could’ve traveled to Cleveland Friday, taken on the Cavaliers in another do-or-die match, and hoped to give Hornet fans their first playoff berth in six years.

Instead, the team will begin pondering how to improve for next year’s season.

“We’ve gotten better every single year,” said Borrego. “I believe in the guys in that locker room and we will come back a stronger team.”

The last time Charlotte actually won a playoff series was in 2002 when they defeated the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference First Round.

LaMelo Ball finished with 26 points and seven assists while Terry Rozier added 21.

“Whenever you lose and the seasons over with… it’s never a great feeling,” said Rozier.

Miles Bridges was ejected in the fourth quarter.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” said Bridges. “I didn’t see myself anywhere else tomorrow except for another play-in game and then the playoffs.”

Every Atlanta starter had double-digit points. Trae Young started slow but finished with a game-high 24-point, 11 assist double-double.

The Play-In Game

The Hornets opened up the game with back-to-back three-pointers from Ball and Washington.

But three balls were falling for Atlanta, as well. Charlotte had trouble with the Hawks sharpshooter Huerter, who was 3-3 from long range with 3:33 left in Q1, and the Hawks led 23-13.

Charlotte held Young to four points on 1-9 shooting, but the other players were stepping up, and Atlanta didn’t slow down, closing the quarter strong.

Q2 began with Charlotte down nine points, who had trouble cutting into the lead.

The Hornets had serious issues defending the screen and roll and could not find the bottom on offense.

They held Young to a measly four points in the quarter; however, he was dishing out assists left and right, with six by the end of the half.

A quick burst from the Hornets at the end of Q2 put Charlotte in a better position heading into halftime down 52-60.

Charlotte saw themselves in a 70-56 deficit only two minutes into the second half; it didn’t get much better either.

Atlanta saw Hunter absolutely explode in Q3 with 16 points.

Young, who only saw eight points through the first half, began to get going. Atlanta started to blow the game open as their lead got bigger and bigger.

Float game sensational pic.twitter.com/OeUbGsT9f9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 14, 2022

Going into the final 12 minutes, Atlanta led 101-75.

Q4 saw a desperate effort from Charlotte as they threw up three-pointers, missed dunks, and efforted lousy transition defense

The team was on their last leg and they couldn’t get back into it after going down so severely.

That’s how the Hornet’s 2021-2022 season came to a close.