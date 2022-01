CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crews say clear roads help clear streets faster during the storm. Local and state crews have been busy the last 48 hours laying brine on the streets and making plans for the dangerous winter weather coming in two days.

"Stay off the roads," says Robert Graham, deputy director at Charlotte - Mecklenburg Emergency Management Agency. "The roads really need to be for essential personnel and that includes our doctors, our nurses, our folks with utilities, Charlotte Water."