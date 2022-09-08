CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – If experience has taught Hornets P.A. announcer Pat Doughty anything, it’s that if you want something, you got to work for it.

That’s why he was a bit skeptical when a seemingly too-good-to-be-true opportunity arose.

“I started getting D.M.’s in my Instagram,” Doughty recalls. “The funny thing was, I said this is fake.”

But it wasn’t.

As he’d soon learn, it was a representative from 2K sports, and they wanted Doughty, then about to enter his 17th year as the Public Address Voice of the Hornets, to be in the soon-to-be-released video game, NBA 2K22.

“They said, ‘Hey Big Pat, you’ve been the best. We love that growl you have,'” he explained.

And so, even though he had never played it before, Doughty was game to be in the game. First, however, was a matter of getting to a recording studio.

Remember that this was November of 2020, and the Pandemic was still in full swing.

“They wanted me to come to L.A., but Covid was rampant at the time,” Doughty said. “Then they wanted me to go to New York (but) it was really bad, and you had to quarantine for like 14 days at a time.

Eventually, they agreed to let the 53-year-old Maryland native record his lines at a T.V. station in Washington, DC.

Seeing how much there was to record, there was no time to waste.

“You had to do an away (voice for each player), you had to do a home, and you had to do every name in the NBA like that,” Doughty said.

If that sounds exhausting, you’re right.

The process took eight days, with each session going anywhere from four to seven hours.

However, those long sessions gave him time to experiment.

“That’s where I first unveiled the LaMelo (LA-MEEEEEL-LOW) Ball intro,” he smiles. [I did it] There before I even did it in the arena.”

Then came the waiting.

With the game set for release in September of 2021, Doughty had to keep quiet about his involvement.

For a while, he did pretty well until, one day, he didn’t.

“And buddy, they are watching social media because I got a call and email within 10 minutes of putting it out there,” he said. “I said, ‘Listen, it’s my fault.'”

He may have messed up keeping a secret, but he believes he nailed his part.

He says he treated the recording session like it was a game, and the results speak for themselves.

“I always figure what I’m going to do is going to be good enough,” he says.

No argument here.