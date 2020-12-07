Hornets launch virtual scavenger hunt promoting team App, new gear

The Charlotte Hornets are launching a scavenger hunt to drum up some interest in the team’s newest gear and merchandise.

The ‘Buzz City Gold Rush’ will be launched virtually via the team App and will run from December 7-22 with all challenges being posted at 12 p.m. ET.

The Hornets begin the preseason on December 12 hosting the Toronto Raptors. The team has already announced plans to start the regular NBA season at the Spectrum Center with no fans in the stands.

The NBA regular season for the Hornets begins on December 23 in Cleveland.

