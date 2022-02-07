Hornets star LaMelo Ball replacing Kevin Durant in NBA All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hornets star LaMelo Ball will replace an injured Kevin Durant at this month’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, the league announced on Monday

The game takes place this year on February 20th in Cleveland with Lebron James and Kevin durant serving as captains for each team. Ball is expected to replace Durant, who is injured.

Ball, one of nine selected to the list, is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to be named an All-Star and just the ninth to be selected before his 21st birthday. He becomes the eighth All-Star in Hornets’ franchise history. Kemba Walker was the last in 2019. Larry Johnson was the first, in 1993.

In just his second season in the league, Ball is averaging nearly 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists per game this season. The 20-year-old has already posted five career triple-doubles.