CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Charlotte Hornets introduced their new head coach Steve Clifford Tuesday.

Clifford was hired to come back to Charlotte after being fired from the franchise in 2018. During that time, he compiled a 196-214 record with the team that included NBA superstar Kemba Walker.

“This is an exciting time for this franchise,” said Clifford. “A lot of talent. A roster capable of doing something exceptional.”

He led the Hornets to two playoff appearances prior to his dismissal.

“[It’s] a fanbase that I know is hungry for playoff success,” he continued. “I’m anxious to be part of that, ecstatic to be back, and anxious to get started to be honest.”

Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but Atkinson later informed the team he was not taking the job citing family reasons.

CSL sources say that the Hornets were not aware of the decision by Atkinson… until Twitter.

During his eight seasons as an NBA head coach, Clifford’s teams have never finished outside the top five in the league in fewest turnovers committed, and in seven of his eight campaigns, his team finished in the top two in offensive rebounds allowed and the top five in defensive rebound percentage.