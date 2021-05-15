Hornets increase capacity for any NBA play-in tourney games, keep mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Hornets are increasing attendance at the Spectrum Center for any potential NBA play-in tournament games and any future playoff games, the team announced on Saturday.

Capacity for games will increase to 12,000 fans or 60 percent capacity. Tickets will go on sale Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The Hornets are in New York facing the Knicks and have already clinched a spot in the tournament, however, their opponent and the location of the game are unknown and the NBA regular season concludes on Sunday.

This is the first year the NBA will introduce the play-in tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

On Friday Governor Roy Cooper announced that under the new guidance given by the CDC, the state will lift nearly all social distancing and mask mandates. The Hornets will continue to enforce the mask mandate at Spectrum Center.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more fans back at Spectrum Center for our potential play-in and playoff games,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We’ve seen the difference our fans have made since returning to Spectrum Center earlier this season, and we know that their passion and excitement will be a big advantage as we head into the postseason. Most importantly, it is great to see our community continue to make its way through this pandemic and this is another step forward for all of us. We thank Governor Cooper and his staff for their leadership during the pandemic and allowing us the opportunity to increase our capacity.”

The Hornets wrap up the season on Sunday against the Wizards in Washington at 1 p.m. the NBA Playoffs begin May 22.