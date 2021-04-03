Gordon Hayward to miss at least 4 weeks with foot sprain

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another one bites the dust.

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward suffered a right foot sprain in Friday night’s win against the Indiana Pacers and will miss at least four weeks before being reevaluated, according to a release from the team on Saturday.

He joins LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk on the injury list.

Hayward’s averaging 19.6 PPG with 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34 minutes per game. The 11-year veteran has started in all 44 appearances he’s made this season and scored a career-high 44 points on Jan. 6 and has total 20 or more points in 20 games.

The Hornets (25-23) return to action on Sunday against Haywards’ former team, the Celtics, in Boston.

Hayward was given a four-year, $128 million contract this past off-season. The Hornets are currently in fourth place in the East.