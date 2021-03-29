Hornets guard Terry Rozier named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier celebrates after scoring the game winning basket with LaMelo Ball, left, against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between March 22-28.

The award is the first such honor in Rozier’s career and he is just the 12th player in franchise history to earn the award.

In four games throughout the week, Rozier averaged 24.3 points, 5.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and shot .471 percent from the field per game. He scored 20+ points in all four games and Charlotte compiled a 3-1 record.

Rozier also became the fastest player in Hornets franchise history to hit 300 3-pointers on March 22. Rozier hit the mark in just 102 games in Charlotte after being traded to the team in the summer of 2019.

The efforts came at a much-needed time just a week after rookie guard LaMelo Ball was declared out indefinitely with a fractured wrist.

Rozier becomes the first Hornets player since Kemba Walker in April 2019 to win the award.