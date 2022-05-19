(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — For the first time since February, Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak spoke to the media.

Kupchak says he made the decision to fire former Head Coach James Borrego because it was “time for a new voice.”

The search for a new head coach is underway and he hopes it will be complete by the NBA Draft in June. So far, the team has interviewed Mike D’Antoni, Frank Vogel, Kenny Atkinson, Darwin Ham, and Terry Stotts. All are a good mix of experience and up-and-coming assistants.

Wes Bryant of Bally Sports joined Charlotte Sports Live on Thursday night to talk about the GM’s response and about all things Hornets.

