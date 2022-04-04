(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Hornets are coming off a big loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but no time to dwell, it’s the final week of the regular season and they face the Heat in Miami tomorrow night.

The Heat is still in command of the East, winning four straight and proving they can get the job done without Jimmy Butler on the court. Butler missed their last game against Toronto with a toe injury, he is considered day-to-day right now.

The Hornets finally have Gordon Hayward back, he saw 17 minutes of playing time in their loss to the Sixers.

And then there were four…

After the game against Miami tomorrow night, they’re back at home against Orlando Magic. They’ll face the Bulls on Friday in Chicago, and wrap up the regular season at home against Washington Wizards, the tip-off time has been locked in as of today, that’ll be at 3:30 next Sunday.

