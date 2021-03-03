Hornets fans and staff excited to return to Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On March 13, 2020, employees with the Charlotte Hornets were told to head out and work from home as the pandemic worsened. Now, a year later to the day, they’re allowing fans back into the Spectrum Center and they couldn’t be more excited.

“This is a great day for us,” Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian said.

The buzz is back on March 13, 2021 with fans finally allowed in the arena again.

“I just want to go and enjoy myself, you know what I mean?” season ticket holder Zack Quill said.

500 frontline workers from Novant Health will get early access to the Hornets’ game on March 11. Two days later, 3,000 fans will finally get to see the new guys in person.

“I’m excited! I want to see LaMelo, I want to see Gordon Hayward,” another fan told FOX 46. “I think we got a pretty good team. Hopefully, we’ll make a playoff run.”

For the past year, the Hornets organization has been working to see if, and how, they could make this work.

“15 [teams] now that are already playing games with fans. We’ve shared best practices; what’s working, what’s not working, what fans surveys have said,” Hornets President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said.

The organization submitted a nearly 30-page report to state and local leaders and immediately got the green light.

Sharon Collier was supposed to take her son to the game on March 13 last year for his birthday, but it got canceled.

“He said, ‘it’s been a year exactly!’ And I said, ‘yeah we’re going to go this year.’ So when my dad said they have some tickets on, I said, ‘we got to go get them,’” Collier said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

While the Spectrum Center is the Hornets’ nest, it’s also a major venue for other events like concerts.

“When we submitted our proposal, we talked about fans, but we also talked about patrons,” Whitfield said.

Officials say they’re still working out the details of how they can host other events.

“I have three kids and this stay-at-home school they’ve been doing part-time and it’s been tough on them, so anything we can do to get back to normal in a safe way is a huge positive,” said Quill.

Season ticket holders can buy their tickets right now. Everyone else will have access Friday at 10 a.m., only online or over the phone. The box office isn’t doing in-person ticket sales right now.