Hornets Beat Writer Rod Boone talks Lamelo and Miles snub from the All-Star Game

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Will & Rod break down why Lamelo and Miles were snubbed from the All-Star game and how the Hornets can get back on track in the Eastern Conference.
