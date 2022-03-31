(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Hornets clinched a play-in tournament berth Wednesday night, but there’s still work to be done. Let’s see where they stand after tonight’s games.

Looking good, but…

With just five games left in the regular season, Buzz City is in a good space but it could be better. The Hornets are officially locked into the play-in tournament. They won 10 of their 14 games this month, and their young stars are playing their best ball of the year.

We’re looking at you Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball. The duo combined for 51 points and 18 assists last night in New York.

The challenge now will be improving their play-in position.

Around the Association

The other play-in contenders all were in action tonight. Kevin Durant missed a three at the buzzer in overtime.

Your final scores:

Milwaukee – 120

Brooklyn -119



Cleveland – 107

Atlanta – 131

Also playing tonight:

Detroit – 102

Philadelphia – 94

So what does all of this mean?

Checking out the updated play-in standings… Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Atlanta are all tied-up at 40 and 37 with five games left. Cleveland is sitting pretty right now, two games up on that trio in the seventh spot.

So, mathematically, yes, Charlotte still has a shot to avoid the play-in tournament, but they would need to win out and get a lot of help.

So how do the Hornets take it all?

For the rest of the regular season, here is what we think the Hornets need to do moving forward:

Stay healthy and get healthy, those are the goals now.

If this team wants to make any sort of run, they need Gordon Hayward. They also can’t lose anyone else.

They’re already playing the best ball they have all year, so maintain that and get healthy.

Keep the edge they’ve been playing with through the rest of the season, because if you let the edge go, you won’t be able to turn it on all of a sudden in a one-game playoff.

Above all else, stay hungry.

