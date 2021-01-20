Henderson on LaMelo starting: “Not sure if he’s ready”

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Former Hornets and current Fox Sports Hornets analyst joined Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart on CSL this week.

Henderson says LaMelo ball will become a starter one day but right now the team is in a good spot with him coming off the bench.

Henderson also says it’s reasonable for fans to expect to be battling for a playoff spot down the stretch. However, Henderson notes thr lose of Cody Zeller has hurt the team inside.

Henderson says his favorite career dunk was when he was with Duke and dunked on Maryland. It’s a MUST SEE!