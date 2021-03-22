“He inspires us.” Hornets have to adjust for what’s next without injured LaMelo

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball holds his right wrist during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a broken right wrist, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the status of his injury public. He appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets’ 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Hornets received brutal news on Sunday that star rookie guard LaMelo Ball was diagnosed with a fractured right wrist.

While not officially ruled out for the season by the team, Ball will be out for an extended period of time and if his injury is confirmed by a second opinion, Charlotte will likely see Ball’s rookie season come to a tough end.

Now, the Hornets will have to fight for a playoff spot without their most exciting player.

Charlotte currently sits 8th in the eastern conference with a 20-21 record and Ball’s absence will certainly not help the Hornets chances to at least finish between the 7th and 10th seed to be a part of a new playoff play-in tournament.

Before Ball’s injury, Charlotte flctuated in the tight east standings between the 4th and 8th seeds as Ball exceeded all expectations, averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game since being named a starter at the beginning of February.

“Everybody that walks in the gym and is around him is inspired to do their job better,” head coach James Borrego said. “Everybody enjoys the moments with the team more when he’s around.”

The Hornets have lost three-straight but went 11-10 during Ball’s 21 starts.

“He’s really had a major impact impact on us winning games this season,” Borrego added.

It’s not often that a rookie like Ball can impact a team so quickly like he has but Charlotte will be forced to adjust. Guard Devonte’ Graham will be moved back to the starting lineup after being replaced by Ball when he was injured, and the Hornets will have to adjust the pace of play.

“The biggest thing for Melo is just his ability to push the pace,” Borrego said. “LaMelo, just by himself, was really creating a lot of offense for us in transition. We could see a little bit of a drop-off there.”

According to NBA Advanced Stats, when Graham and guard Terry Rozier start with each other this season, the Hornets net rating is minus-0.5, which is nearly even. Rozier and forward Gordon Hayward will have to step up even more in the midst of their own breakout seasons.

Charlotte will also need to rely more on forward Miles Bridges off the bench and hope that players like Caleb and Cody Martin, and Malik Monk can provide more consistent offense.

While this season might not end with Ball leading the Hornets to the playoffs, he proved in 41 games that he is the future cornerstone for the Charlotte franchise.

“I feel horrible for LaMelo, more than anything,” Borrego said. “He’s going to be our biggest cheerleader. He’s a curious young man who wants to be great.”