Hayward practiced Monday, but availability for season opener still unknown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The Hornets said Gordon Hayward practiced on Monday but is still listed as day-to-day, leading to uncertainty on whether or not he’ll be available for the season opener on Tuesday.
Hayward injured his finger during a preseason game.
The Hornets open the season on Wednesday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland at 7 p.m. The Hornets home opener is on Saturday against Oklahoma City at 7 p.m.
Charlotte finished 2-7 in Southeast Division games and 13-21 on the road a season ago. The Hornets shot 43.4% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.
