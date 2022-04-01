(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It is finally happening! Gordon Hayward is making his triumphant return to the Hornets.

He’s Baaaaccck!

The veteran has not played since February 7 when he suffered a foot injury. Hayward is averaging more than 16 points a game this season, better than his 15 point career average. Charlotte is 12-10 without Hayward but are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Now they must learn to play with him again before the postseason.

The Week Ahead

Tomorrow, they take on the 76ers in Philly with a 12:30p tip-off. Tuesday, down in South Beach to face the Heat, then back home against the Magic, and wrapping the week out at Chicago.

Where do the Hornets stand?

Here’s the Eastern Conference standings as of tonight. The Nets, Hornets, and Hawks are in a three-way tie for the 8th seed, all at 40 and 37.

The Cavs are at the 7th seed, and the Bulls and Raptors are tied for that 5th seed.

Just five games remaining in the regular season, the Hornets, of course, have already clinched a play-in spot.

So, what do the Hornets need to do?

This is EXACTLY what I talked about last night here on CSL. Between now and the play-in games, the Hornets need to:

Get healthy and stay healthy (Well, they just got healthy, so everyone is ready to roll for the playoffs, but now they need to STAY healthy)

They must keep the urgency level high because taking your foot off the gas, then trying to turn it on for a one-game play-in game will not work. (Remember last year? They lost their final 5 games of the season, then got wrecked by the Pacers)

Let’s avoid that embarrassment this year.

