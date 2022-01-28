Fans pack the Spectrum to see LeBron, but know the Hornets are quickly becoming a top team in the NBA

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s Friday night and NBA fans are donning their best gear. The purple and gold of the Lakers, mixing in with the teal and dark purple of the Hornets.

“I definitely want to see Melo play, 100%,” said Michael Barricelli.

“Really fun,” shouted one fan with his mom. “This is my first basketball game ever actually.”

From the young to the old, Charlotte to across the state, word is spreading quickly that the Hive in Uptown is the place to be.

“It seems like a lot of people are making the trip,” said one fan as she drove from Raleigh. “Some of my friends from work came last weekend, I believe. So, I think it is getting more popular.”

The team made the playoffs last year, and anything short of that this year would be a disappointment for some. Fans know Buzz City is going to get louder and louder until everyone takes notice.

“They’ve got a lot of good players,” said Tanner Sanderson, as he walked into the game. “A lot of young talent. They’ve definitely can be somewhere this season, maybe next, maybe even the year after. But right now, they’ve got to focus on beating the Lakers.”