CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Those on the court in Charlotte still can’t believe the news about Miles Bridges. Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with intimate partner violence, a felony domestic violence charge, according to police.

“I think it’s an unfortunate situation,” said Cody Peterson, as he was playing at Latta Park. “One of our better young players, nobody really wanted that, but as far as coming back to Charlotte and stuff like that, it’s something we probably need to let the justice system work out.”

The pictures of a battered and bruised Mychelle Johnson, Bridges’ wife were posted on her Instagram page, she also wrote a statement saying, “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids.”

“At the end of the day everybody knows right from wrong,” added Jeremiah Harris, while playing basketball at Freedom Park.

Bridges has been quiet since the news broke late Wednesday night. He turned himself in and was released from jail after bail was set at $130,000. He is a free agent this year and the Charlotte Hornets released a statement saying, “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Some off-camera said Bridges should never play in the NBA again, others don’t see it that way

“Everybody makes mistakes,” added Harris. “No matter what it is. You deserve a second chance, just like everyone else.”

“If he’s in the wrong, you in the wrong,” said Patrick St. John, who was shooting hoops with his son. “Do some time, get reprimanded, get some counseling, and move forward.:

“You would like to see a stronger stance by the NBA, NFL even, kind of in the same light,” added Peterson. “I guess at the end of the day, unfortunately, it’s kind of a business. So if both parties are okay with it it’s probably going to continue for a little while, hopefully not.”

Miles Bridges’ next court date in Los Angeles is scheduled for July 20, 2022.