‘Face masks required.’ Here’s important game-day information for Hornets fans visiting the Spectrum Center this 2021-22 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced on Wednesday important game-day information for fans visiting the Spectrum Center for the 2021-22 season.

The Hornets will welcome fans back to Spectrum Center for preseason matchups on Thursday, Oct. 7, vs. the Memphis Grizzlies and Wednesday, Oct. 13, vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

The team will open the 2021-22 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they host the Indiana Pacers.

“First and foremost, the organization asks that fans who are not feeling well, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, stay home,” Hornets Sports & Entertainment said.

Policies and offerings that fans should be aware of prior to visiting Spectrum Center include:

Mobile Ticketing: With limited exceptions, all tickets will be digital. Tickets for Hornets games can be accessed through the Hornets App, via the “My Tickets” button, which will prompt users to log in to their My Hornets Account or Ticketmaster account.

Face Masks: In accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health officials, face masks covering both the nose and mouth are required for individuals at least 5 years of age at all times while in Spectrum Center, except when actively eating or drinking at the guest’s designated seating location.

No Bag Policy: Spectrum Center has a no bag policy, though exceptions will be made for bags smaller than 10”X10”X4”. All bags must go through an X-ray machine, which may cause longer wait times.

Cashless Transactions: Spectrum Center has created a 100% cashless experience at all concession stands and retail locations in an effort to eliminate the numerous shared touch points. Reverse ATMs are located throughout arena to convert cash to card if necessary.

Mobile Ordering: Select Spectrum Center concession stands will offer mobile ordering and express pickup through the Hornets App. The Hornets Fan Shop also offers mobile ordering through the Hornets App with express pickup located in the Main Lobby.

Concessions: Concession stands will continue to feature individually wrapped and packaged items. Condiments, utensils, napkins and straws will also be pre-packaged. Concessions partner Levy will have several new offerings this season, including a new self-service kiosk where fans can order and pay via a tablet for an entirely contactless experience. The first of these kiosks is located outside section 116, with additional kiosks to come later this season.