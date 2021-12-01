EXCLUSIVE: Forward Miles Bridges discusses journey to everyday starter for the Charlotte Hornets

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Miles Bridges has gone from an off-the-bench role player to an everyday starter for the Charlotte Hornets.

His countless highlight dunks have made him a fan favorite, but what does the man who wears 0 have to say about his upcoming contract talks?

Miles spoke exclusively with Charlotte Sports Live about turning down $60 million, as well as how he plans to continue his dominance in the NBA. Plus, did you know Miles is a rapper? Listen to what he says about his music and who else in the locker room might have some bars.