‘Double pinstripes are back!’ Charlotte Hornets unveil new uniforms for 2020-2021 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets announced on Monday that the team will be sporting a new look for the 2020-2021 season.

The franchise’s new primary uniforms are inspired by the Hornets’ uniform lineage.

“It’s inspired by an iconic lineage, the purity of the game of basketball, and the spirit of the Carolinas. It tells the story of the Hornets in a way that’s FIERCE, FORMAL, and FLY,” the Hornets announced on their website this week.

ICON EDITION: Teal is the dominant color of this new uniform. White is the secondary color, while purple serves to enhance and accentuate key design elements, the team explained.

ASSOCIATION EDITION: White is the clean canvas for the Hornets color palette with this new uniform. Teal is featured prominently as the secondary color, while purple serves to enhance and accentuate key design elements.

The new uniforms, featuring double pinstripes, are reminiscent of the team’s 1997-2002 look.

These changes mark first time since 2014 that the Hornets have redesigned its primary uniforms.

For more information on the Charlotte Hornets and new uniform details, please click here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: