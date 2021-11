CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Earlier this year, the basketball world lost one of its greatest writers.

A Charlotte legend in his own right, Rick Bonnell wrote more than 11,000 stories about the NBA in the Queen City and touched many people along the way.

Charlotte Sports Live spoke with Bonnell’s colleagues and friends, including front office members of the Charlotte Hornets who have memorialized Rick in a number of ways during the 2021 season.