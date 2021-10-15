Charlotte Hornets waive LiAngelo Ball one day after signing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets have waived LiAngelo Ball one day after announcing he had signed with the team.

Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced the roster move Friday.

Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball, played in five games with the Hornets at the 2021 MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes per game, the organization said.

LiAngelo had previously played one season professionally overseas during the 2017-2018 season.

Team officials did not provide any information on why Ball was waived.

The Hornets are now down to 18 players on the roster.

The Charlotte Hornets will begin the season at home on October 20 against the Indiana Pacers.