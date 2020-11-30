Charlotte Hornets to open NBA season without fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets will kick off their 2020-21 season without fans at Spectrum Center, according to a statement from the Hornets.

The team said it made the decision with health and safety as their top priority.

“We will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to develop a plan that will allow fans to return to Spectrum Center in both a safe and timely manner,” the Hornets said. “We are optimistic that conditions will improve in the coming months and hope to be able to have fans in attendance later in the season.”

The Hornets are set to play their first preseason game on Saturday, December 12 at Spectrum Center.

