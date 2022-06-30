LOS ANGELES (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported Bridges turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after an argument with a woman allegedly turned physical the day before.

The woman reportedly required medical attention, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles Times said Bridges was released on a $130,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

Bridges, 24, was drafted 12th overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the L.A. Clippers before his draft rights were traded to Charlotte.

The 6’7” 225-pound forward appeared in 80 games last season, averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds per game.

Bridges will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Charlotte Hornets General Manager on Wednesday announced that the organization extended qualifying offers to Bridges, allowing the Hornets to match any offer from another team.