Charlotte Hornets introduce new play-by-play radio broadcasting

Veteran sports broadcaster Sam Farber was named as the Charlotte Hornet’s new radio play-by-play announcer Wednesday.

“We are pleased to welcome Sam and his family to Charlotte,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “He is a talented, young broadcaster who we feel will be a fantastic addition to our organization. We believe our fans will enjoy listening to him call our games and hearing his perspective across our digital platforms. We look forward to having him as part of our Hornets family.”

According to the Hornets, Farber is moving to the Queen City from Southern California where he called plays for college basketball, college baseball and high school football for both ESPN and FOX Sports.

He also works as a Game Break Update anchor for college football on FOX and FOX Sports 1 and was the halftime and postgame host for University of Southern California football.

Farber has also been the play-by-play announcer for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Hornets organization,” Farber said. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to be part of a great franchise with a passionate fan base. I cannot wait to get to Charlotte and begin to connect with the team and our fans, and along with my wife, Lauren, and our two kids, we look forward to building our lives in this incredible community.”

John Focke, the previous broadcaster for the Hornets, parted ways with the organization after tweeting out a racial slur while discussing a Denver-Utah game in August.

The Charlotte Hornets open the preseason against the Toronto Raptors Saturday night.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE