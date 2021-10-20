Charlotte Hornets host Indiana Pacers for season opener; here’s important game-day information for fans

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP) – The Charlotte Hornets tip off the 2021 NBA season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they host the Indiana Pacers.
LOCATION: Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 228.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets start the season at home against the Indiana Pacers.
Charlotte finished 33-39 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games in the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points, and 34.7 bench points last season.
Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games in the 2020-21 season. The Pacers averaged 27.4 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.
Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).
“First and foremost, the organization asks that fans who are not feeling well, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, stay home,” Hornets Sports & Entertainment said.
Policies and offerings that fans should be aware of prior to visiting Spectrum Center include:
- Mobile Ticketing: With limited exceptions, all tickets will be digital. Tickets for Hornets games can be accessed through the Hornets App, via the “My Tickets” button, which will prompt users to log in to their My Hornets Account or Ticketmaster account.
- Face Masks: In accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health officials, face masks covering both the nose and mouth are required for individuals at least 5 years of age at all times while in Spectrum Center, except when actively eating or drinking at the guest’s designated seating location.
- No Bag Policy: Spectrum Center has a no bag policy, though exceptions will be made for bags smaller than 10”X10”X4”. All bags must go through an X-ray machine, which may cause longer wait times.
- Cashless Transactions: Spectrum Center has created a 100% cashless experience at all concession stands and retail locations in an effort to eliminate the numerous shared touch points. Reverse ATMs are located throughout arena to convert cash to card if necessary.
- Mobile Ordering: Select Spectrum Center concession stands will offer mobile ordering and express pickup through the Hornets App. The Hornets Fan Shop also offers mobile ordering through the Hornets App with express pickup located in the Main Lobby.
- Concessions: Concession stands will continue to feature individually wrapped and packaged items. Condiments, utensils, napkins and straws will also be pre-packaged. Concessions partner Levy will have several new offerings this season, including a new self-service kiosk where fans can order and pay via a tablet for an entirely contactless experience. The first of these kiosks is located outside section 116, with additional kiosks to come later this season.
- Special Procedures For Fans Seated Within 15 Feet of the Court: Per NBA protocols, all fans seated within 15 feet of the court and/or the player benches must either be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from a PCR test sampled within 48 hours prior to the game or a rapid antigen test sampled the day of the game. At-home tests will not be accepted.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts