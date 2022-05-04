(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — There are two more names being added to the Charlotte Hornets head coaching search.

The Hornets have reportedly received permission to interview Milwaukee assistant Charles Lee and Brooklyn assistant David Vanterpool. We told you Tuesday that Mike D’Antoni appeared to be at the top of their shortlist. Kenny Atkinson is also in the mix.

But there’s some competition for Buzz City in their coaching search. The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers are also looking for someone.

So which job would be most attractive to those coaches looking for work?

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks says it’s right here in the QC. Hornets already have the young talent in LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and PJ Washington. They’re on the cusp of the playoffs, having made the play-in tournament two consecutive seasons, and there wouldn’t be immediate championship expectations like there are in LA every season.

We asked you on Twitter which opening is the best situation for a new coach moving forward: