Charlotte Hornet Terry Rozier’s ‘Terry Christmas’ gives to child patients at Novant Hemby

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier gave back Tuesday to patients at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.
As part of the 3rd Annual Terry Christmas, patients received ‘brave bags’ filled with game night toys and activities to enjoy with their families who are spending the holidays at Hemby. Children were treated to coloring books and crayons, Play-Doh, card games, and more.
Additional bags are planned to be dropped off closer to Christmas Day.
