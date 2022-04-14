(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone rejoins CSL to breakdown the Hornets’ season-ending loss to Atlanta in the NBA play-in tournament. Plus, is James Borrego’s job safe? And is getting Miles Bridges signed long-term priority number one?

Tough loss

You know the story by now, the Hornets lost by 29 in the 9/10 play-in game Wednesday to division rival Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets shot 37 percent from the field, compared to the Hawks 52 percent. Trae Young had 24 points and 11 assists in this one.

And, for the second straight year, the Hornets enter the play-in tournament in the ten spot, then go one and done and are now clearing out their lockers for the year.

Bye Bye Borrego?

James Borrego wraps up his fourth season as the boss of the Hornets. While he’s disappointed in how things have wrapped up for them, he does point out that the team has won 23, 33, and 43 games in the last three seasons. He knows the east is getting better, but the Hornets still have good pieces in place to keep building.

This season was Borrego’s first winning season since 2016, when they won 48 games and got the six seed.

Miles Bridges fined $50K

We found out Thursday that Miles Bridges has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece at a fan after getting ejected in Wednesday night’s game. No suspension to serve there, but we are asking now what his future will be.

Bridges is going to be a restricted free agent, so any team can sign him to an offer sheet, but then the Hornets have a chance to match the team’s offer.

Earlier this season, Bridges turned down a 4-year $60 million offer in hopes of grabbing something better, and he increased his scoring average by eight per game and added more in the rebounds and assists column.

How important is Bridges to the Hornets’ future?

The All-Star LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has enjoyed his time in Charlotte and wants this organization to continue on the road that they’re on.

Following up his rookie campaign, LaMelo got more comfortable in his role on the court, but what made things more enjoyable for him was the camaraderie that the Charlotte unit built together for the last year.

Get Well Soon!

Gordon Hayward was sorely missed in Wednesday night’s game. On Thursday, we got an injury update saying that his ankle has healed, but doctors put him in a cast because there is still a bone chip in that same left foot.

He tried making a comeback with a few weeks left in the season, but the pain didn’t go away so he was shelved to try and help his long term health.

Hayward has two years left on his deal with the Hornets.

