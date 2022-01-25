Bally Sports’ Wes Bryant joins CSL to talk Hornets loss in Toronto

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Inside of a Rock Hill conference room, dozens of Lancaster County folks listened to the EPA explain something they know all too well— The New Indy facility and hydrogen sulfide emissions.

"We're here to solve problems. Your home is your most valuable investment. Let's hear your concerns, we're going to try and get to the bottom of it. We can't solve everything at a meeting but we're certainly going to try," says U.S. Representative Ralph Norman. He toured the facility a few months ago.