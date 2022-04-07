CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101.
Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game of the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, who are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
The win assures the Hornets their first non-losing season since 2015-16. Chuma Okeke had 20 points and Moritz Wagner scored 17 for Orlando, which has lost seven of its last eight games.
The game included a shoving match between several players with Orlando’s Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield and Charlotte’s Montrezl Harrell being ejected.
More from CSL
- Panthers assistant coach Steve Wilks joins lawsuit against NFL and 6 teams alleging racial discrimination
- Quick Six: Braves defending title, LeBron’s legacy, Coach K returning, & more
- Sports Illustrated’s Schuyler Callihan joins CSL to talk Charlotte sports
- Quick Six: James Borrego’s future, next QB for Carolina, Triple-A rule changes, & more
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
Join the conversation, follow Charlotte Sports Live on Twitter.