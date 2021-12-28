Autographed trading card of Charlotte Hornets player LaMelo Ball sold for $255,000

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — An autographed trading card featuring Charlotte Hornets player LaMelo Ball just sold for $255,000.
According to PWCC, the auctioneer that sold the card, the 2020 National Treasures Gold LaMelo Ball Rookie Patch Autograph Card is only one of ten in existence and was graded by BGS to a 9.5, considered Gem Mint condition.
“LaMelo cards have seen a steady rise in value as he continues to excel this season and challenge for a spot in this year’s All-Star Game. His ranking at 19th in VORP and 12th in FiveThirtyEight’s WAR calculations show the 20-year-old is already challenging to be considered one of the league’s bests, and card investors are taking notice of the trajectory,” said a spokesperson for PWCC in a statement.
