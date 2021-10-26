Attendance Up: Charlotte Hornets fans experience long lines outside the Spectrum Center for Monday’s game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Long lines of fans waiting outside the Spectrum Center for Monday’s Hornets game had some people wondering, what’s the hold-up?

Officials with the Charlotte Hornets told FOX 46 that the game was fully staffed and all the doors are open.

They said the long lines happened because so many people showed up, trying to get into the game, at the same time.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the new season, too. Compared to the first two games in 2019, attendance is up around 8 percent according to Hornets officials.

The next home game is on Halloween and officials said, the earlier fans can come to the game, the better.