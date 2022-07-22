(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Sports Live’s Mike Lacett goes 1-on-1 with Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues. The two discussed the current Hornets roster, his playing career, after his playing career, and his new book.

He’s one of the most beloved Hornets of all time. At 5 feet 3 inches tall, he is the shortest player in NBA history.

Bogues is the author of a new book, Muggsy: My Life From A Kid in the Projects to the Godfather of Small Ball. You can find his new book in stores and online.