(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Miles Bridges is blossoming into an NBA star. In fact, he bet on himself this offseason after declining a 4-year, $60 million contract from Charlotte.
He and his agent, Rich Paul, agreed he would get more money this offseason. They will be right. Bridges is a front-runner to win NBA Most Improved player of the year.
Will Kunkel sat down with Bridges in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview on Charlotte Sports Live. The two talked about Miles’ future as well as the play-in tournament.
