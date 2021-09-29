Plenty of people hope their dream of winning $570 million comes true during the Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The first thing you must do is play the lotto, because you can’t win unless you have some skin in the game. People buying tickets, have all kinds of ideas of what they would do.

“Travel, get me a house, get me a few cars,” added one woman at a convenience store. “Some motorcycles.”

If it’s a car you’re looking for, how about some of the most luxurious cars in the world.

“640 horsepower, rear wheel drive, rear wheel steering,” said David Irving, general manager at Lamborghini Charlotte as he describes the new Huracan STO.

And if you have Powerball cash, you’ll need a lot of garages.

“The purple car that we have right behind us, the STO, it’s a brand-new car, it’s approximately $450,000. We did the math, probably 1,750 of that car, is what you could buy.”

The staff at Lamborghini Charlotte are hoping you don’t have the winning numbers because they’ve already picked out their ride and have their fingers crossed.

“We’ve all chipped in, ten dollars’ worth each, so hopefully tomorrow, we’ll have a big sign on the door that says gone fishing,” added Irving.

The odds of catching that big grand prize fish are 1 in 292 million, but I don’t want to wake up from this dream, so I went for the bling.

“I can get you dripping in jewels,” says Mark Czarnecki, vice president of Diamonds Direct in Charlotte.

A lottery winner hasn’t come into Diamonds Direct in South Park yet, but if someone in the QC does win, there’s a lot of shiny carats to choose from.

“What we want is luxury and that’s what we stand for, and we want the very best for everybody whatever the budget may be,” added Czarnecki. “You can be the lotto winner and it doesn’t matter if you’re not.”

Horsepower, bling, and the look to go with it.

“If you just won the lottery, if you just got a new job, or if you just made this huge life change, hey, show it off,” said Natalie Davis Croland, owner of Style Consultant Group.

Croland runs a personal shopping service, and she knows how to outfit a millionaire.

“I’m the person in Charlotte. So, what I would say first is I direct my clients towards the website and there’s a client questionnaire.”

Croland gets the sizes, and the styles. She has high profile clients and caters to those who just don’t have time to shop. She says if your dream comes true and you wake up a millionaire, she’ll find the items to help you look the part.

“You’ve got to look the part,” added Croland. “I believe there’s a quote by Harry Winston, he says, people are going to stare, make it worth their while.”